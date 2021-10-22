U.S. markets open in 9 hours 24 minutes

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TSC, GWB, FMO, TGP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Raymond James Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TriState Capital common stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock they own. If you are a TriState Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock for each Great Western share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Great Western shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company. If you are a Great Western shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: FMO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. As a result of the merger, the outstanding common stock of FMO will be exchanged for newly issued common stock of Kayne Anderson. If you are a FMO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Stonepeak for $17.00 in cash per common unit or common unit equivalent. If you are a Teekay LNG shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

