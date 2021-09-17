U.S. markets open in 8 hours 31 minutes

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GPX, IKNX, QADA, HBMD; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 per share in cash. If you are a GP Strategies shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock.If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share of QAD Class A Common Stock or QAD Class B Common Stock.If you are a QAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664463/SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Investigates-GPX-IKNX-QADA-HBMD-Shareholders-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm

