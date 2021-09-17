SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CSOD, JMP, KDMN, STMP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

U.S. markets open in 8 hours 31 minutes

2 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for $57.50 per share in cash. If you are a Cornerstone OnDemand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for $7.50 per share in cash.If you are a JMP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $9.50 per share.If you are a Kadmon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $330.00 per share in cash. If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664464/SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Investigates-CSOD-JMP-KDMN-STMP-Shareholders-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm

