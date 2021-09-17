U.S. markets open in 8 hours 30 minutes

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BCML, ACBI, MSON, VICI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp. Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BayCom common stock in exchange for each share of Pacific Enterprise common stock they own. If you are a BayCom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SouthState Corporation. Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock. If you are an Atlantic Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bioventus Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix stockholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration. If you are a Misonix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP"). Under the terms of the agreement, MGP Class A shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of newly issued VICI Properties stock in exchange for each Class A share of MGP. If you are a VICI Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664465/SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Investigates-BCML-ACBI-MSON-VICI-Shareholders-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm

