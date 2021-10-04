U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates XLRN, ADTN, DSPG, KDMN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Halper Sadeh LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck & Co., Inc. for $180.00 per share in cash. If you are an Acceleron shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a DSP Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $9.50 per share. If you are a Kadmon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


