SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - SCPE, SPNV, FTCV, CTAC, ITAC

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

SC Health Corp. (NYSE: SCPE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rockley Photonics, Ltd. If you are an SC Health shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE: SPNV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Offerpad Solutions Inc. Existing Offerpad shareholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company and are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company at closing. If you are a Supernova shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: FTCV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with eToro Group Ltd. Existing eToro equity holders will remain the largest investors in the combined company retaining approximately 91% ownership immediately following the business combination (assuming no redemptions by FinTech V's stockholders). If you are a FinTech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CTAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with KORE Wireless Group, Inc. Assuming no public shareholders of Cerberus Telecom exercise their redemption rights, Abry Partners and existing KORE equity holders will own approximately 38.3%, Cerberus Telecom shareholders will own approximately 36.8%, and PIPE investors will own approximately 24.9% of the issued and outstanding common stock of the combined company at closing. If you are a Cerberus Telecom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Arbe Robotics Ltd. If you are an Industrial Tech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies--scpe-spnv-ftcv-ctac-itac-301279861.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Recommended Stories

