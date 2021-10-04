U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,327.25
    -16.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,065.00
    -102.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,683.50
    -78.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.30
    -6.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.73
    -0.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.90
    -7.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.20
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2090
    +0.2010 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,635.07
    -141.79 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.66
    -10.41 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates KRA, EBMT, XENT, FMO; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DL Chemical Co., Ltd. for $46.50 per share in cash. If you are a Kraton shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, First Community shareholders will receive Eagle Bancorp common stock and cash for each share of First Community common stock they own. If you are an Eagle Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Medtronic plc for $28.25 per share. If you are an Intersect ENT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: FMO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. As a result of the merger, the outstanding common stock of FMO will be exchanged for newly issued common stock of Kayne Anderson. If you are a FMO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-kra-ebmt-xent-fmo-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301391531.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • Global markets swoon as Evergrande hints at rescue deal

    Asian markets extended their dip into the red as investors digested news that trading of Chinese property giant Evergrande's shares had been suspended.

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Distressed developer China Evergrande will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, after both Evergrande and Hopson requested trading halts ahead of a major transaction. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt leaves it unable to refinance $305 billion in liabilities. Evergrande said it requested a trading halt pending an announcement about a major transaction and Evergrande Property Services Group said the announcement constitutes "a possible general offer for shares of the company."

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property-services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cost

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Surge

    Friday marked day one of a market rally attempt, but it's still a correction. Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as Stagflation Worries Deepen: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks and U.S. index futures declined as concerns about slowing growth and persistently high inflation kept investors on the edge.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsContracts on the S&P 500 Index fell 0

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • Moderna Could Offer Low-Risk Buying Opportunity

    An entry at the unfilled July gap between 260 and 271 could yield impressive long-term returns.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Nio Doubles Q3 EV Sales; BYD, Xpeng, Li Auto Sales Nearly Triple

    Xpeng soared above Q3 delivery targets. Chinese EV rivals Nio and Li Auto also beat. EV giant BYD boomed.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • Johnson & Johnson Sell-Off: Is It a Buying Opportunity?

    Buying Dividend Kings at fair prices is a one way to achieve strong total returns with lower volatility.