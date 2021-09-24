U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates XENT, ICBK, CLDB, CXP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Medtronic plc for $28.25 per share. If you are an Intersect ENT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, County Bancorp shareholders have the right to receive for each share of County common stock, at the election of each holder and subject to proration, either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock. If you are a County Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cortland shareholders may elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you are a Cortland Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC for $19.30 per share in cash. If you are a Columbia Property shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-xent-icbk-cldb-cxp-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301384623.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

