U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,595.57
    +29.09 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,838.61
    +97.46 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,377.46
    +150.75 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,315.40
    +2.76 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.07
    +0.31 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.50
    -18.30 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.54 (-2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    +0.0100 (+0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2390
    +0.5400 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,955.34
    -1,286.40 (-2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.06
    -16.10 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,271.11
    +48.29 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, UMPQ, RBNC, HFC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Halper Sadeh LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Columbia Banking System, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Umpqua shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company. If you are an Umpqua shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock outstanding. If you are a Reliant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to HollyFrontier’s and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s acquisition of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. If you are a HollyFrontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • Amazon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Amazon is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth and operating profits when it reports third-quarter earnings.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Venture Capital is Still Dominant at ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

    From time to time, industry news behaves like a tidal wave – lifting everything in the path. Such was the case with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT) that rose over 7% on the news of the Tesla-Hertz deal. Yet, it is too early to conclude whether this rally will keep the stock off the yearly lows.

  • Lockheed Revenue Misses, Raytheon Earnings Beat; Defense Stocks GD, Northrop Earnings Due

    Lockheed Martin's third quarter revenue falls short of Wall Street expectations and Raytheon Technologies earnings beat. Defense stocks Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics will report third-quarter earnings this week.

  • Here's What to Look for in Moderna's Upcoming Earnings Report

    The world-famous vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will report its third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4 before the market opens, and that means savvy investors are already planning for what to do after getting the new information. In the second quarter, the biotech reported that its quarterly revenue had grown by more than 6,398% year over year, so its Q3 results have a hard act to follow, to say the least. The key will be how its sales and manufacturing operations will shift in response to the anticipated need to make and deliver booster shots, which the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee recently unanimously voted to support.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. You can skip our detailed analysis of Laffont’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Billionaire investor and hedge fund […]

  • Lockheed Martin Sales Disappointed, and It Will Get Worse. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    The aerospace and defense giant cut its full-year sales outlook and said revenue will decline from current levels in 2022. Bad news for the stock.

  • Better Millennial Stock: Lemonade or Square

    Lemonade simplified the byzantine process of purchasing homeowners, renters, term life, and pet insurance with a single artificial intelligence-powered app. Square's Cash App bundled together peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases, free stock trades, and other financial services into a single platform. At the time of its IPO in July 2020, about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35.

  • What Does the Global Shipping Crisis Mean for Corsair Gaming's Stock?

    Corsair's supply-chain struggles don't look like they'll end anytime soon. But might it still be a good investment?

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks for Beginner Investors

    As the world pushes toward a clean energy future, these companies could generate big returns for their shareholders.

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.