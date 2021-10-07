SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SIC, VNE, RPAI, CSOD; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. for $14.50 per share in cash. If you are a Select Interior shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Magna International Inc. for $31.25 per share in cash. If you are a Veoneer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kite Realty Group Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each Retail Properties common share will be converted into 0.6230 newly issued Kite Realty common shares. On a pro forma basis, following the closing of the transaction, Retail Properties shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company's equity. If you are a Retail Properties shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. for $57.50 per share in cash. If you are a Cornerstone OnDemand shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

