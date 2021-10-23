U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,187.05
    -113.72 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TSC, ADTN, GWB, TGP; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Halper Sadeh LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Raymond James Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TriState Capital common stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock they own. If you are a TriState Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock for each Great Western share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Great Western shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company. If you are a Great Western shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Stonepeak for $17.00 in cash per common unit or common unit equivalent. If you are a Teekay LNG shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


Recommended Stories

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) may offer an Opportunity despite Disappointing Returns

    International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) delivered another set of lackluster results on Wednesday when third quarter results were announced. While returns remain uninspiring, the current valuation may offer an opportunity.

  • Is Pinterest Waving The White Flag in PayPal Talks?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares popped Wednesday on news that the company is in talks with fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to be acquired for $70 a share. PayPal's purported offer price, according to the story first reported in Bloomberg, represented a 26% premium to where it closed on Tuesday. This isn't the first time Pinterest has been pursued by a tech giant.

  • Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Blasting Higher Today

    A report from Bloomberg News today said that the biopharma heavyweight Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) might be interested in buying Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum. The report also noted that Bristol could still walk away from the negotiations. Rumors of a buyout of Aurinia are nothing new.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy and go directly to read the 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is an American businessman, investor, and CEO […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    Crashes and corrections are a common occurrence, and the perfect opportunity to buy great companies at a discount.

  • Why Magnite, The Trade Desk, and Other Ad-Tech Stocks Tanked Friday

    Shares of a wide number of digital advertising stocks took it on the chin Friday. Programmatic advertiser PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) was down as much as 14.3% on Friday, sell-side platform Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) was off by 13.8%, online advertising technology specialist Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) was down as much as 10.5%, and digital advertising kingpin The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) was off as much as 9.6%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Microsoft Lead 7 Stocks In Earnings Wave; Will Trump Stock DWAC Keep Rising?

    Here's how to handle peak earnings week, with Apple and Microsoft among the many key reports. Can Trump SPAC stock DWAC keep moving?

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Went Down in Flames on Friday

    The maker of plant-based meat substitutes released preliminary results for the third quarter, warning that its growth would fall far short of its forecast. Beyond Meat said in a press release that the company was reducing its third-quarter net revenue outlook after reviewing its preliminary results. This marks a sharp deceleration from the company's recent growth rate.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Why Progenity Stock Was Up More Than 24% Friday

    Shares of Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) were up more than 24% on Friday. The biotech company is developing a test called Preecludia that rules out preeclampsia, a pregnancy-related blood pressure disorder, while also specializing in gastrointestinal drugs and oral biotherapies. The stock has been a favorite of retail investors looking for a short squeeze.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Pinterest shares are on a recovery. Let's find out why it's not too late for investors to hop aboard.

  • Intel shares fall amid slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Matt Bryson, Wedbush SVP, Equity Research, discusses Intel Q3 earnings beat and weak future outlook amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • 3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

    High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with a good investing strategy right now. At the same time, runaway inflation could cause the Fed to raise rates, which would probably result in market volatility or an outright correction. The three stocks below don't just offer some resistance to inflation, they also should actually benefit as prices rise across the economy.

  • Is Fisker Stock a Buy?

    The company hopes to bring a different approach to electric vehicle manufacturing, but will it succeed?

  • Intel’s 12% Slide Erases More Than $26 Billion From Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. shares plummeted to their lowest close since December on Friday, after the chipmaker reported third-quarter results and detailed a spending plan that it said would pressure profitability over the next few years.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.One of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Trump-Linked SPAC Has Traders Also Focused On These 6 Stocks

    The second half of October has been one of the most active periods for the stock market in quite some time. Not only did the major indexes, including the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE: DIA) hit fresh, all-time highs, retail traders, are finally getting their fill of volatile small-caps and short squeeze stocks. It’s been a long time since newsfeeds were flooded with meme stock headlines that included discussions about AMC Entertainment Holding

  • Why Ford Shares Should Return to the Fast Lane

    Digital turnaround seen at the big vehicle manufacturer. Also, Street views on Northern Trust, Goldman Sachs, Lam Research, LCNB, Dow, and Knight-Swift Transportation.

  • AbbVie and More Companies That Are Expected to Raise Their Dividends

    The financial data firm IHS Markit says the biopharmaceutical company, Visa, and West Pharmaceutical Services are likely to boost their payouts.