SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ESBK, COLB, CXP, INOV; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Community Bank System, Inc. for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are an Elmira shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Columbia shareholders will own approximately 38% of the combined company. If you are a Columbia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC for $19.30 per share in cash. If you are a Columbia Property shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock. If you are an Inovalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

