SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ESBK, COLB, CXP, INOV; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

2 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Community Bank System, Inc. for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are an Elmira shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Columbia shareholders will own approximately 38% of the combined company. If you are a Columbia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CXP)concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC for $19.30 per share in cash. If you are a Columbia Property shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock. If you are an Inovalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669387/SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-Halper-Sadeh-LLP-Investigates-ESBK-COLB-CXP-INOV-Shareholders-are-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm

