SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates AZPN, HRC, KOR, XLRN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2021 / Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with certain of Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the agreement, Aspen shareholders will receive approximately $87.00 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the combined company for each share of Aspen common stock they own. If you are an Aspen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 per share in cash.If you are a Hill-Rom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AngloGold Ashanti Limited.If you are a Corvus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck & Co., Inc. for $180.00 per share in cash. If you are an Acceleron shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

