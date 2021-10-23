U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, UMPQ, HFC, DSPG; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

2 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Columbia Banking System, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Umpqua shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company. If you are an Umpqua shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to HollyFrontier's and Holly Energy Partners, L.P.'s acquisition of Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company. If you are a HollyFrontier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Synaptics Incorporated for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a DSP Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-ftsi-umpq-hfc-dspg-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301407076.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

