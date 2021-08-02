U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NWHM, ACBI, SBKK, MSON; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)
logo (PRNewsfoto/Halper Sadeh LLP)

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $9.00 per share in cash. If you are a New Home shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SouthState Corporation. Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Atlantic Capital shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of SouthState common stock for each outstanding share of Atlantic Capital common stock. If you are an Atlantic Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CVB Financial Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, each share of Suncrest common stock will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 per share in cash. Suncrest shareholders are expected to own approximately 6% of CVB Financial's outstanding common stock following the merger. If you are a Suncrest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bioventus Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix stockholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration. If you are a Misonix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-nwhm-acbi-sbkk-mson-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301346263.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

