SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RBNC, GPX, RFL, IKNX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Community Banks, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock outstanding. If you are a Reliant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 per share in cash. If you are a GP Strategies shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Pharma"). In connection with the proposed merger, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately. If you are a Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to TeraWulf Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, each outstanding share of IKONICS common stock will receive $5.00 in cash, one Contingent Value Right, and one share of the combined company's common stock. If you are an IKONICS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

