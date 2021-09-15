SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of GreenSky, Inc. ("GreenSky" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GSKY") for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ("Goldman Sachs"). Under the terms of the agreement, GreenSky stockholders will receive only 0.03 shares of common stock of Goldman Sachs for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock. Based on the closing share price of Goldman Sachs common stock as of September 14, 2021, this represents a per share price for GreenSky Class A common stock of $12.11 and an implied transaction value of approximately $2.24 billion.

The investigation concerns whether the GreenSky Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Goldman Sachs is paying too little for the Company.

If you own shares of GreenSky stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/greensky-inc-nasdaq-gsky/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

