U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,162.11
    -484.43 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Artisan Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq - ARTA)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Artisan Acquisition Corporation ("Artisan" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ARTA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Artisan, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine withPrenetics Group Limited ("Prenetics"), a global leader in genomic and diagnostic testing, and result in Prenetics becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Artisan shareholders will retain ownership of less than 25.3% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Artisan Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of Artisan stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/artisan-acquisition-corporation-nasdaq-arta/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664608/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Artisan-Acquisition-Corporation-Nasdaq--ARTA

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    As the trading week wound down Friday, shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped up 4.3% through 1:40 p.m. EDT. You can probably thank J.P. Morgan for that. In a note this morning summing up its findings after recently meeting with Plug management, reports TheFly.com, J.P. Morgan analysts doubled down on their overweight rating on the stock.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Facedrive Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information

    Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive" or the "Company") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet-first" tech ecosystem, would like to confirm, at the request of IIROC, that its management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20. More individual investors are investing in the stock market with the popularity of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Retail investors […]

  • What's Going On With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

    Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) is surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume. The stock might be trading higher following favorable data results by AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) for patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer. The average session volume over a 100-day period is about 300,000. Friday's session volume was approaching 120 million at publication time. AZN News: AstraZeneca announced that "the COAST Phase II trial showed oleclumab, an anti-CD73 mono

  • Hedge Funds are Selling These 10 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks hedge funds are selling amid crackdowns. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Hedge Funds are Selling These 5 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns. The stocks of major China-based companies that trade on exchanges in the United States have […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel

  • Dow Jones Dips As White House Raises Recession Fears; Elon Musk Praises China Rivals, Tesla Slips; Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple stock continued to dip. The White House warned of a recession. Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised its China rivals.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • ROSE LifeScience Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership with Tilray Canada

    ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a local Quebec cannabis player, announced a partnership with Tilray Canada Ltd., a Canadian subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company (collectively referred to as "Tilray").

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • Costco’s stock set up to fall after earnings, and that’s the time to buy it, analyst says

    Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. are likely to dip after the membership-based warehouse retail giant reports earnings, but that when investors should buy, said long-time bullish analyst Rupesh Parikh at Oppenheimer.