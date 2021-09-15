SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of EJF Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ - EJFA)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of EJF Acquisition Corporation ("EJF" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EJFA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which EJF, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. ("Pagaya"), a fintech that manages assets for banks, insurance companies, pensions funds, asset managers, and sovereign wealth funds using artificial intelligence, and result in Pagaya becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, EJF shareholders will retain ownership of less than 6% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the EJF Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of EJF stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may contact the law office of Brodsky & Smith.

