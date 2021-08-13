U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,569.55
    +3,601.66 (+8.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq - MTAC)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of MedTech Acquisition Corporation ("MedTech" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:MTAC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which MedTech, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine withMemic Innovative Surgery Ltd. ("Memic"), a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, and result in Memic becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, MedTech shareholders will retain ownership of only 24.7% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the MedTech Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of MedTech stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/medtech-acquisition-corporation-nasdaq-mtac/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659663/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-MedTech-Acquisition-Corporation-Nasdaq--MTAC

