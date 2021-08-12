U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4160
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,464.75
    -1,564.55 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. ("FRSG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FRSG) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which FRSG, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Juuce Limited, which trades as EO Charging ("EO"), a leading provider of technology-enabled turnkey solutions for electric vehicle fleets, and result in EO becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, FRSG shareholders will retain ownership of only 28% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the FRSG Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of FRSG stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/first-reserve-sustainable-growth-corp-nasdaq-frsg/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659583/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-First-Reserve-Sustainable-Growth-Corp-NASDAQFRSG

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ROOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Wish stock tanks 18% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell more than 18% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Coupang Inc.'s quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to today's earnings release as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021 and in other filings made with the SEC for information about factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Why KnowBe4 Stock Was Soaring Thursday

    Shares of security awareness company KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) were soaring on Thursday after the company disclosed the pricing of its upcoming common stock offering. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, KnowBe4 stock is up 23.2% for the trading day. On Aug. 12, KnowBe4 announced it would be selling 10.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $20.75 a share.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco