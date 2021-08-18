U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE – IPVF)

·2 min read
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. ("InterPrivate III" or the "Company") (NYSE:IPVF) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which InterPrivate III, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine withAspiration Partners, Inc. ("Aspiration"), a global leader in Sustainability as a Service solutions for consumers and companies, and result in Aspiration becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, InterPrivate III shareholders will retain ownership of only 11% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the InterPrivate III Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of InterPrivate III stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/interprivate-iii-financial-partners-inc-nyse-ipvf/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660388/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-InterPrivate-III-Financial-Partners-Inc-NYSE-IPVF

