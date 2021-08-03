U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0000
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,435.91
    -979.52 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Yellowstone Acquisition Company (Nasdaq - YSAC)

·2 min read

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Yellowstone Acquisition Company ("Yellowstone" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:YSAC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Yellowstone, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine withSky Harbour LLC ("SHG"), a developer of private aviation infrastructure focused on building, leasing and managing business aviation hangars, and result in SHG becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Yellowstone shareholders will retain ownership of only 18% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Yellowstone Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of Yellowstone stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/yellowstone-acquisition-company-nasdaq-ysac/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658171/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Yellowstone-Acquisition-Company-Nasdaq--YSAC

