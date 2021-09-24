U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.07
    -10.97 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.95
    +0.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.26 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6850
    +0.3840 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,614.90
    -2,128.08 (-4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,067.20
    -35.86 (-3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO)

·2 min read
In this article:
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("FMO" or the "Company") (NYSE:FMO) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("Kanye Anderson") (NYSE:KYN). Under the terms of the merger, the outstanding common stock of FMO will be exchanged for newly issued common stock of Kayne Anderson.

The investigation concerns whether the FMO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Kayne Anderson is paying too little for the Company.

If you own shares of FMO stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/fiduciary-claymore-energy-infrastructure-fund-nyse-fmo/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665509/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-FiduciaryClaymore-Energy-Infrastructure-Fund-NYSEFMO

