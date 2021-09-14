U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.00
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,643.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,416.50
    +29.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.50
    +3.10 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.89
    +0.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6300
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,235.12
    +2,080.61 (+4.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.76
    +42.03 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,476.87
    -193.23 (-0.63%)
     

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq - ITMR)

·2 min read
In this article:
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Itamar Medical Ltd. ("Itamar Medical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ITMR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by ZOLL Medical Corporation. ("ZOLL Medical"). Under the terms of the agreement, ZOLL Medical will acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of Itamar for $31 per American Depository Share ("ADS"), or $1.03 (equivalent to approximately NIS 3.31) per ordinary share, in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Itamar Medical Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether ZOLL Medical is paying too little for the Company.

If you own shares of Itamar Medical stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/itamar-medical-ltd-nasdaq-itmr/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664027/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Itamar-Medical-Ltd-Nasdaq--ITMR

