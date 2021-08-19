U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – INOV)

·2 min read
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. ("Inovalon" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:INOV) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Inovalon will be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital, and joined by Insight Partners, as lead co-investor, 22C Capital, and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, M.D. and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon (the "Consortium") in an all-cash transaction where Inovalon shareholders will receive only $41.00 for each share of Inovalon they own in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $7.3 billion.

The investigation concerns whether the Inovalon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether the Consortium is paying a fair price for the Company.

If you own shares of Inovalon stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/inovalon-holdings-inc-nasdaq-inov/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660597/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Inovalon-Holdings-Inc-Nasdaq-INOV

