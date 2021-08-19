SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – INOV)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. ("Inovalon" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:INOV) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Inovalon will be acquired by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital, and joined by Insight Partners, as lead co-investor, 22C Capital, and Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, M.D. and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon (the "Consortium") in an all-cash transaction where Inovalon shareholders will receive only $41.00 for each share of Inovalon they own in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $7.3 billion.

The investigation concerns whether the Inovalon Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether the Consortium is paying a fair price for the Company.

If you own shares of Inovalon stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may contact Brodsky & Smith.

