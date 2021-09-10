U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq - ECHO)

2 min read
In this article:
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo Global" or the "Company") (Nasdaq - ECHO") for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC"), a global private equity firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Echo Global shareholders will receive only $48.25 in cash for each share they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Echo Global Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether TJC is paying too little for the Company.

If you own shares of Echo Global stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/echo-global-logistics-inc-nasdaq-echo/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663529/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Echo-Global-Logistics-Inc-Nasdaq--ECHO

