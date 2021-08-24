U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,326.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,361.50
    +6.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.90
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.46
    -0.08 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0350 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.22
    +0.07 (+0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3727
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7970
    +0.1600 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,838.72
    -1,686.18 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.27
    -46.43 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,894.42
    +162.32 (+0.59%)
     

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq – TRIL)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. ("Trillium" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:TRIL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Trillium will be acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE - PFE) in an all-cash transaction where Trillium shareholders will receive only $18.50 for each share of Trillium they own in a deal valued at approximately $2.26 billion.

The investigation concerns whether the Trillium Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Pfizer is paying a fair price for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $20.96 for the Company's shares.

If you own shares of Trillium stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/trillium-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-tril/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661149/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Trillium-Therapeutics-Inc-Nasdaq-TRIL

Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today

    The dog days of summer took a bite out of this semiconductor manufacturer, but now it's biting back.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Soared 10% Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed up 10% today after Reuters reported that the company has offered to provide free, temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide. On the other hand, the positive PR that Airbnb will earn from this move is invaluable. Meanwhile, beyond PR, Airbnb got some good news yesterday when analysts at DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating and $174 price target on the stock.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a volatile stock since its direct listing in March. The gaming company's stock started trading at $64.50 per share, far above its reference price of $45, and briefly topped $100 in June.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?