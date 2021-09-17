U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,155.50
    -560.00 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE - GWB)

·2 min read
In this article:
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. ("GWB" or the "Company") (NYSE:GWB) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("FIBK") (Nasdaq - FIBK). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GWB shareholders will receive only 0.8425 shares of FIBK common stock for each share of GWB stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $2 billion.

The investigation concerns whether the GWB Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, and whether FIBK is paying too little for the Company.

If you own shares of GWB stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/great-western-bancorp-inc-nyse-gwb/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664581/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Great-Western-Bancorp-Inc-NYSE--GWB

