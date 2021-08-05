U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

2 min read
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. ("Cornerstone" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CSOD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain of its affiliates, "Clearlake") in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cornerstone shareholders will receive only $57.50 for each share of Cornerstone common stock owned.

The investigation concerns whether the Cornerstone Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Clearlake is paying too little for the Company.

If you own shares of Cornerstone stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/cornerstone-ondemand-inc-nasdaq-csod/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658632/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Cornerstone-OnDemand-Inc-NASDAQCSOD

