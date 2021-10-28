U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,591.17
    +39.49 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,676.11
    +185.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,414.65
    +178.82 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,285.32
    +32.83 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.01
    -0.65 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.40
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    +0.0085 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5440
    +0.0150 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3813
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2960
    -0.5140 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,460.62
    +2,501.34 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,480.90
    +61.53 (+4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.67
    -12.60 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Continues an Investigation of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq - XLRN)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. ("Acceleron" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:XLRN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Merck (NYSE - MRK) in an all-cash transaction implying a total equity value of $11.5 billion. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Acceleron stockholders will receive $180.00 in cash for each share of Acceleron common stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Acceleron Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Merck is paying too little for the Company.

If you own shares of Acceleron stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/acceleron-pharma-inc-nasdaq-xlrn/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670140/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-Continues-an-Investigation-of-Acceleron-Pharma-Inc-Nasdaq--XLRN

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Crescent Point Announces Q3 2021 Results

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Seems Overvalued and Large Players may Take Profits

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is clearly on a profit run, and the company is continuously surpassing expectations, which has led investors to pay more attention. In this article, we will examine if the stock price is too expensive in relation to the ability of AMD to produce future cash flows, and look at possible investment strategies that might occu

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Nokia third-quarter profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

    The firm reported net profit of 463 million euros for the July-September period in comparison to 305 million euros a year earlier.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • Worried About Novavax? Here's What You Can Do to Minimize Your Risk

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has been a volatile stock to own over the past year. If it flops and the company doesn't obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the coming months, shares of the healthcare company could nosedive even further. Last week, Politico published an article that suggested manufacturing issues could delay the production of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine -- again.

  • Will Regeneron Be Worth More Than Amazon by 2030?

    When it comes to market value, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) may look like small potatoes compared to Amazon. The biotech company's market capitalization totals $61 billion. The e-commerce giant's market cap tops $1.7 trillion.

  • Earnings roundup: Caterpillar, Ford, & eBay beat estimates - here's what this means for the stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest earnings from Caterpillar, Ford, and eBay.&nbsp;

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Except for Insider Selling, 3 Other Factors are Worrying about Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

    Although it beat the earnings, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) likely didn't meet the guidance expectations as the stock dipped. Over the last 2 years, they beat the expectations every time, presumably, all the positivity has already been accounted for. Dips on earning surprises have not been uncommon for the stock, although not to this tune, as the stock lost over 13% in after-hours trading.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Did You Catch This Quote From Nucor's CFO?

    Investors that sold the stock off the earnings miss likely didn't hear, or understand, a subtle clue on the company's call.

  • Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Stephen Mandel’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mandel’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Billionaire investor, hedge fund manager and former Tiger Cub Stephen Mandel is the founder […]

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) popped 3.7% in early trading Wednesday after the fuel cell stock attracted a huge analyst upgrade following the announcement of a new partnership. Today morning, Plug Power signed a memorandum of understanding with renewable green hydrogen producer Lhyfe at HyVolution, a two-day green hydrogen event being held at Paris. Plug Power and Lhyfe plan to jointly develop green hydrogen plants in Europe with an operating capacity of 300 megawatts (MW) by 2025, along with developing a production site with a capacity of 1 gigawatt.

  • Why Shares of New York Community Bancorp Are Down Today

    The company's Q3 results missed estimates and the bank now doesn't expect to close on a pending acquisition until next year.