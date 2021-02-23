U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. ("RSVA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RSVA) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which RSVA, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Enovix Corporation ("Enovix"), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, and result in Enovix becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, RSVA shareholders will retain ownership of only 16% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the RSVA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

If you own shares of RSVA stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rodgers-silicon-valley-acquisition-corp-nasdaq-rsva/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:
Brodsky & Smith, LLC
855-576-4847

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631219/SHAREHOLDER-NOTICE-Brodsky-Smith-LLC-Announces-an-Investigation-of-Rodgers-Silicon-Valley-Acquisition-Corp-NASDAQRSVA

