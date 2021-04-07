SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq - MCAD)
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II ("Mountain Crest" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:MCAD) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Mountain Crest, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Better Therapeutics, Inc. a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, and result in Better Therapeutics, Inc. becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Mountain Crest shareholders will retain ownership of only 20.4% of the combined company.
The investigation concerns whether the Mountain Crest Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.
If you own shares of Mountain Crest stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/mountain-crest-acquisition-corp-ii-nasdaq-mcad/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.
Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
