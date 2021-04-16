SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)
BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. ("MTS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq - MTSL)for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by SharpLink, Inc. ("SharpLink"). Under the terms of the agreement, holders of SharpLink's outstanding common stock immediately prior to the merger will receive ordinary shares of MTS. On a pro forma and fully-diluted basis for the combined company, MTS shareholders will be diluted, owning only approximately 14% of the combined company.
The investigation concerns whether the MTS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to MTS shareholders.
If you own shares of MTS stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/mer-telemanagement-solutions-ltd-nasdaq-mtsl/, or call toll free 855-576-4847.
Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
