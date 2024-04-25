Shareholders 30% loss in Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) share price slid 30% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 27%. Even if shareholders bought some time ago, they wouldn't be particularly happy: the stock is down 25% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 18% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Biogen reported an EPS drop of 63% for the last year. The share price fall of 30% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Biogen's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 27% in the last year, Biogen shareholders lost 30%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 2% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Biogen better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Biogen that you should be aware of before investing here.

