Shareholders 64% loss in TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) partly attributable to the company's decline in earnings over past year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 68% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 65% lower than three years ago).

While the last year has been tough for TAG Immobilien shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately TAG Immobilien reported an EPS drop of 82% for the last year. The share price fall of 68% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between TAG Immobilien's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for TAG Immobilien shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 64%, over the last 1 year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.7% in the twelve months, TAG Immobilien shareholders did even worse, losing 64%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - TAG Immobilien has 5 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

