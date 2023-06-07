Shareholders in Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 28% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 46% in one year, under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Absci wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Absci increased its revenue by 37%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 46% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 3.1% in the last year, Absci shareholders might be miffed that they lost 46%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 14%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Absci .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

