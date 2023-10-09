Shareholders in AES (NYSE:AES) have lost 49%, as stock drops 12% this past week

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 50%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 18%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down36% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 42% in the last 90 days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for AES isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, AES had to report a 4.6% decline in EPS over the last year. Readers should not this outcome was influenced by the impact of extraordinary items on EPS. In fact, it actually made a loss over the last twelve months. The share price decline of 50% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on AES' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in AES had a tough year, with a total loss of 49% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 18%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.5% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with AES , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

AES is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

