Shareholders in Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) are in the red if they invested three years ago

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. So they might be feeling emotional about the 63% share price collapse, in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 25% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Anywhere Real Estate isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Anywhere Real Estate's revenue dropped 6.9% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 18% per year. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

Anywhere Real Estate shareholders are up 6.9% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 9% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Anywhere Real Estate better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Anywhere Real Estate that you should be aware of before investing here.

