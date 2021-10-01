U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,308.50
    +0.96 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,981.38
    +137.46 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,398.85
    -49.73 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.10
    +4.73 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.15
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.45 (+2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    -0.0500 (-3.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3563
    +0.0087 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9790
    -0.3110 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,080.82
    +3,866.25 (+8.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.03
    +77.95 (+7.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.45
    -48.97 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Shareholders Approve Corporate Changes at AGM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp., ("TOKI") listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "TOKI", is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved certain corporate changes, as described in the Information Circular of TOKI dated August 19, 2021.

During course of business at the Special and Annual General Meeting, TOKI Shareholders approved the 2021 Stock Option Plan of the Company, approved the appointment of Zeifman LLP, Chartered Accountant as auditors for the Company, and elected Ommid Faghani., Kaivan Talachian, Jacqueline Jordan and Scott Reeves as directors of the Corporation.

Ms. Jordan, a new director of TOKI, has over 25 years of experience in client support and solutions, evaluation, coaching and customer relations. She recently retired as a Director of Technical support Digital Operations University Health Network (UHN) Canada's largest health science centre. Over the years she has built real trust with clinical, research, education and corporate staff, to best maintain a stabilized and efficient IT infrastructure. She has a post graduate diploma in Applied Information Technology from the Institute of Information Technology, as well as a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Psychology from Himachal Pradesh University, India. The board is excited to have the benefit of Ms. Jordan's experience as the Company moves forward with its ambitious business plan.

TOKI shareholders also approved a one-for-five (1:5) stock consolidation of the Company shares and a change of Company name from "Tree of Knowledge International Corp." to "Optima Medical Innovations Inc.", subject to the approval of the CSE.

Ommid Faghani, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of TOKI commented, "We are excited to expand our services and products to cover wellness and mental health as a part of our operations. Our educational and personalized care platform will provide an opportunity to empower our clients to actively participate in their wellness process.

With a new clinic being equipped and operational before the year end, we will be able to expand our present patients base and deliver superior healthcare services. We are making our operations more efficient by utilizing state of art technology and know-how, where possible. We are also looking forward to strategic partnerships to expand our clinical operations and reach. "

TOKI is looking forward to expanding its wellness operations and playing an active role in providing health care services to its clients. Further details with respect to TOKI's evolving business plan will be provided over the coming weeks.

For further information

Please Visit: www.tokicorp.com

Contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CEO - Ommid Faghani) OJFaghani@tokicorp.org

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

TOKI is a public company that delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. The Company is a leader in pain management, spanning from seed to patient. Built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research, TOKI is an advanced leader in the development, processing, and distribution of focused products and treatments for pain relief. Tree of Knowledge spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, consumer CBD products, and education and advocacy programs - all working in harmony to bring health and wellness to the world, while creating value for shareholders and partners.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Tree of Knowledge International Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666374/Shareholders-Approve-Corporate-Changes-at-AGM

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • China's EV Makers Saw Monster Deliveries. Will Tesla Follow Suit?

    The stock market has had a tough go lately, with a sad September performance that saw major market benchmarks fall 4% to 5%. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures moved higher by 16 points to 4,314, and the futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had picked up 49 points to 14,731. It's the first day of the month, and that means that China's major electric vehicle manufacturers were out overnight with their latest delivery numbers.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • Capital Gains and Capital Pains in the House Tax Proposal

    It hasn’t been noticed much, but proposed changes to capital-gains taxes have good news for some of the highest-earning Americans and bad news for those earning between $400,000 and $1 million. The good news, for the highest earners: The House Ways and Means Committee didn’t adopt the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the top rate on long-term capital gains to 43.4% for people with income of $1 million or more.

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 248% in 1 year

    While U.S. Well Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:USWS ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency

    The digital bolivar will use an SMS-based exchange system to facilitate payments and transfers between users.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • IBM Meets With Analysts on Monday. Why You Might Want to Own the Stock Now.

    Evercore ISI hardware analyst Amit Daryanani suggests that Monday's event could be a positive catalyst for IBM stock.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Here are five places to invest for income that Wall Street is overlooking, says Fidelity manager

    It's been a difficult decade, not just month, for income investors, with interest rates so low. Now, income investors confront not just low rates but high inflation.

  • Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) shareholders have earned a 17% CAGR over the last three years

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen...

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.