Shareholders in Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC) share price slid 34% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 0.3%. Arecor Therapeutics may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

With just UK£2,403,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Arecor Therapeutics to have proven its business plan. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Arecor Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized).

Arecor Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of just UK£8.5m when it last reported (December 2022). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 34% in the last year. You can see in the image below, how Arecor Therapeutics' cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 0.3% in the last year, Arecor Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 34%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 5.0% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arecor Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Arecor Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

