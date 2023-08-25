Shareholders in Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 77% in just one year. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 51% higher than it was three years ago. Even worse, it's down 10% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 4.7% in the same time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Argo Blockchain didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Argo Blockchain's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 49%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price fall of 77% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We regret to report that Argo Blockchain shareholders are down 77% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.5%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Argo Blockchain you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

