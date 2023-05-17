Shareholders in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NASDAQ:AVAH) are in the red if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 61%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Aveanna Healthcare Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. But it's up 9.9% in the last week. We would posit that the recently released financial results have driven this rise, so you might want to check the latest numbers in our full company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings

Given that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Aveanna Healthcare Holdings saw its revenue grow by 5.4%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 61% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Aveanna Healthcare Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

Story continues

A Different Perspective

While Aveanna Healthcare Holdings shareholders are down 61% for the year, the market itself is up 0.8%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 11%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aveanna Healthcare Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here