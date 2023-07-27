Shareholders in Belluscura (LON:BELL) have lost 67%, as stock drops 22% this past week

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. The share price is down a hefty 67% in that time. Because Belluscura hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days.

Since Belluscura has shed UK£12m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Belluscura wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Belluscura saw its revenue grow by 233%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 67%. Typically a growth stock like this will be volatile, with some shareholders concerned about the red ink on the bottom line (that is, the losses). Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.3% in the last year, Belluscura shareholders might be miffed that they lost 67%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 24% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Belluscura (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

