Shareholders in BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC) have lost 49%, as stock drops 54% this past week

It is a pleasure to report that the BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) is up 50% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 49% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Since BioNexus Gene Lab has shed US$101m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

BioNexus Gene Lab isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

BioNexus Gene Lab's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 21%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The stock price has languished lately, falling 49% in a year. What would you expect when revenue is falling, and it doesn't make a profit? It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of BioNexus Gene Lab's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 15% in the last year, BioNexus Gene Lab shareholders might be miffed that they lost 49%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 50%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BioNexus Gene Lab better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - BioNexus Gene Lab has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

