Shareholders in Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) are in the red if they invested three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But long term Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 52% in that time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Blackline Safety made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Blackline Safety saw its revenue grow by 31% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 15% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Blackline Safety in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Blackline Safety shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 49% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 6% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Blackline Safety better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Blackline Safety (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

