Shareholders in Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) are in the red if they invested three years ago

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) share price has gained 24% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. Tragically, the share price declined 58% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Boston Beer Company moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 8.0% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Boston Beer Company more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Boston Beer Company is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Boston Beer Company's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 13%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 7% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Boston Beer Company better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Boston Beer Company that you should be aware of before investing here.

