Shareholders in Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) are in the red if they invested three years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) share price up 18% in a single quarter. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. Regrettably, the share price slid 70% in that period. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Bragg Gaming Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Bragg Gaming Group grew revenue at 27% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 19% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Bragg Gaming Group

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Bragg Gaming Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 34% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 0.6% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bragg Gaming Group that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

