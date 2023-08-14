Shareholders in Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) have lost 51%, as stock drops 8.1% this past week

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And unfortunately for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 51%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Bumble because we don't have a long term history to look at. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 17% in thirty days. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With the stock having lost 8.1% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Bumble saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While Bumble shareholders are down 51% for the year, the market itself is up 4.0%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 0.8% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

