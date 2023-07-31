Shareholders in Cengild Medical Berhad (KLSE:CENGILD) are in the red if they invested a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Cengild Medical Berhad (KLSE:CENGILD) share price is down 16% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 4.6%. Because Cengild Medical Berhad hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's down 18% in about a quarter.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Cengild Medical Berhad share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 55%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.0%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Cengild Medical Berhad's revenue is actually up 13% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.6% in the last year, Cengild Medical Berhad shareholders might be miffed that they lost 15% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 18% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cengild Medical Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cengild Medical Berhad (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

